ANZ Tennis Hot Shots Racquet Roadshow returns to the ACT

29 November 2021 | Tennis ACT

The ANZ Tennis Hot Shots Racquet Roadshow has returned to the ACT, celebrating a major milestone with the 200,000th racquet set to be gifted to one lucky first-year primary school student over the coming months.

Thanks to ANZ, the successful initiative will see 30,000 new racquets delivered to students in more than 700 primary schools across the country. This builds on the 170,000 racquets distributed across the country over the past five years.

Racquets given out in the ACT will this year be presented to the Principle and handed out by school staff. This will also include a special video for the kindergarten students, including a video message from local coaches, and the ACT’s top leading female player Alison Bai.

ANZ Tennis Hot Shots Racquet Roadshow schools;

Canberra Christian School Good Shepherd Catholic Primary School Mother Teresa Primary School St Clare of Assisi Primary School St Jude’s Primary School Holy Family Primary School Ngunnawal Primary School Sacred Heart Primary School (Pearce) St Thomas The Apostle Primary School Wanniassa School

ANZ Tennis Hot Shots Racquet Roadshow fast facts:

The ANZ Tennis Hot Shots Racquet Roadshow will deliver 30,000 tennis racquets to first year primary school age children across all Australian states and territories in 2021

will deliver 30,000 tennis racquets to first year primary school age children across in 2021 2021 is the fifth consecutive year of the ANZ Tennis Hot Shots Racquet Roadshow

By the end of 2021 200,000 racquets will have been put in the hands of first year school children across Australia, thanks to ANZ

will have been put in the hands of first year school children across Australia, thanks to ANZ Tennis Australia’s School Partnership Program encourages kids to pick up a racquet and play tennis as part of their health and physical education curriculum.

For further information about ANZ Tennis Hot Shots please visit https://play.tennis.com.au/hotshots