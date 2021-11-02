Tennis ACT welcome Alison Bai and Emily Burns to the team

2 November 2021 | Tennis ACT

Tennis ACT are delighted to announce the appointment of two new staff members; Alison Bai and Emily Burns.

Bai has joined the team as the Women’s and Girls Lead, and Emily has been appointed the ACT Talent Operations Manager role.

Bai’s position will include working alongside Tennis Australia to ensure we are committed to improving access opportunities for women and girls to achieve gender equality in the sport.

Alison is no stranger to the sport, being ACT’s long-term leading professional tennis player, and also currently a coach and mentor to younger players.

Bai is excited to join the team “I believe I can make an impact in being a role model for women in the Canberra tennis community. I am super passionate about females in sport, especially increasing the amount of young females competing and playing in the sport. This role was a perfect opportunity to combine both on and off court roles towards increasing female tennis”.

Burns, a former ITF World Tour level player from Queensland has had a busy 12 months, in the Female in Tennis Scholarship role assisting with Queensland’s National Development and Zone Squad programs. Burns is looking forward to the opportunity, “I have a strong passion for creating and providing more opportunities for our talented players. I also highly value being part of a team who strive to get the best possible outcome for our players and the industry itself. This role combines all of those elements, and I can’t wait to get started!”.

Tennis ACT CEO Kim Kachel welcomes the announcement “we are extremely excited to welcome both Alison and Emily to the team. Both ladies will play an integral part of the Tennis ACT team, and will work closely with our key stakeholders including our clubs, coaches, players and parents. Tennis is thriving across Canberra, region and the country and we are excited to enhance this further by these two appointments”.

We look forward to introducing you to Alison and Emily in the coming months.