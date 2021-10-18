Tennis ACT held their 2021 annual awards on Saturday 16 October. The event highlighted many significant achievements and local successes including club and competition growth, coaching talent, school pathways and player performances as tennis in the ACT and region continues to thrive. The awards showcased the people and groups who were responsible for making it all happen with volunteers, clubs, officials and coaches all critical.
Due to Covid-19 the event was held online, streaming to hundreds of viewers. The viewers were delighted to hear from special guests such as Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley, Todd Woodbridge, and the Minister for Sport and Recreation Yvette Berry.
Tennis ACT CEO Kim Kachel said it was a fantastic event to celebrate our wonderful tennis community, “This year has been like no other. Our tennis community have so much resilience and passion for our sport. This has shone through along with their collective teamwork. The past year has seen a total of 30,868 players across the ACT and region, and as a tennis community we have reached many milestones”.
Kachel continued, “tonight there were 15 awards announced across all facets of our sport. These awards included our promising junior athletes, our amazing officials, coaches, volunteers, schools and clubs, through to our high performance players such as Nick Kyrgios”.
Thanks to our fantastic partners at ANZ, the lucky winner of the Volunteer Achievement Award, Terry Walker was awarded a $5000 cash prize to go towards his club, Reid Tennis Club. This investment will make a huge difference to the community club”.
The Tennis ACT Awards night traditionally also incorporates the Tennis ACT Walk of Fame. This year the inductee will be announced in December at an event at the Canberra Tennis Centre. More details around this event will be released closer to the date.
Award winners
PARTICIPATION
- Coaching Excellence – Club – Robert Jamieson
- Most Outstanding School – Mother Teresa Primary
- Most Outstanding Inclusion Initiative – Pink Tennis
- Excellence in Officiating – John Blom
- Most Outstanding 35+ Tennis Senior – Sue Willis
- Most Outstanding Tennis Club – The Pines Tennis Club
- Volunteer Achievement Award – Terry Walker
PERFORMANCE
- ACT Adult Club Player of the Year – Sue Willis
- ACT Junior Club Player of the Year – Wambui Taylor
- Coaching Excellence – Development – Nathan Price
- Coaching Excellence – Performance – Alun Jones
- Junior Athlete of the Year – Male – Charlie Camus
- Junior Athlete of the Year – Female – Annerly Poulos
- Most Outstanding Athlete with a Disability – Special Olympics Greater Canberra Club
- ACT Player of the Year – Nick Kyrgios
Image: Winner of the Most Outstanding School – Mother Teresa Primary