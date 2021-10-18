Tennis ACT Award winners

18 October 2021 | Tennis ACT

Tennis ACT held their 2021 annual awards on Saturday 16 October. The event highlighted many significant achievements and local successes including club and competition growth, coaching talent, school pathways and player performances as tennis in the ACT and region continues to thrive. The awards showcased the people and groups who were responsible for making it all happen with volunteers, clubs, officials and coaches all critical.

Due to Covid-19 the event was held online, streaming to hundreds of viewers. The viewers were delighted to hear from special guests such as Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley, Todd Woodbridge, and the Minister for Sport and Recreation Yvette Berry.

Tennis ACT CEO Kim Kachel said it was a fantastic event to celebrate our wonderful tennis community, “This year has been like no other. Our tennis community have so much resilience and passion for our sport. This has shone through along with their collective teamwork. The past year has seen a total of 30,868 players across the ACT and region, and as a tennis community we have reached many milestones”.

Kachel continued, “tonight there were 15 awards announced across all facets of our sport. These awards included our promising junior athletes, our amazing officials, coaches, volunteers, schools and clubs, through to our high performance players such as Nick Kyrgios”.

Thanks to our fantastic partners at ANZ, the lucky winner of the Volunteer Achievement Award, Terry Walker was awarded a $5000 cash prize to go towards his club, Reid Tennis Club. This investment will make a huge difference to the community club”.

The Tennis ACT Awards night traditionally also incorporates the Tennis ACT Walk of Fame. This year the inductee will be announced in December at an event at the Canberra Tennis Centre. More details around this event will be released closer to the date.

Award winners

PARTICIPATION

Coaching Excellence – Club – Robert Jamieson

Most Outstanding School – Mother Teresa Primary

Most Outstanding Inclusion Initiative – Pink Tennis

Excellence in Officiating – John Blom

Most Outstanding 35+ Tennis Senior – Sue Willis

Most Outstanding Tennis Club – The Pines Tennis Club

Volunteer Achievement Award – Terry Walker

PERFORMANCE

ACT Adult Club Player of the Year – Sue Willis

ACT Junior Club Player of the Year – Wambui Taylor

Coaching Excellence – Development – Nathan Price

Coaching Excellence – Performance – Alun Jones

Junior Athlete of the Year – Male – Charlie Camus

Junior Athlete of the Year – Female – Annerly Poulos

Most Outstanding Athlete with a Disability – Special Olympics Greater Canberra Club

ACT Player of the Year – Nick Kyrgios

Image: Winner of the Most Outstanding School – Mother Teresa Primary