COVID-19 Update

16 September 2021 | Tennis ACT

Coaching and casual court hire is back!

Thank you for being patient whilst we confirmed specifics;

You MUST scan the QR Code and use the Check In CBR app when you enter the club. This is critical and we can’t be clearer around this message.

All participants will be required to wear a mask at all times at the club. There is no need to wear a mask while you are playing if it is vigorous activity, however it must be put on immediately after play.

The restrictions are: Coaching – 1 coach and 2 players max for each session. Casual court hire / Book A Court – a maximum of 4 players per court. Please read the guidelines to ensure you don’t mix up your playing group.

Please do not congregate before/after your session (your coaching session may be shortened or start at different times so there is no cross over of players arriving/departing

All payments should be made electronically, and no handling of cash

Please review and adhere to the COVID Community Guidelines before you enter the club. They can be found here > https://bit.ly/3CV8e3f

Stay safe, and happy hitting!

We know you are excited to hit the court, but please make sure you adhere to the guidelines so we are able to return to tennis.

*Please note this is for ACT based clubs only. Image taken before ACT lockdown.