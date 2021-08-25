ANZ transform community clubs

25 August 2021 | Tennis ACT

Earlier this month the team at Tennis ACT were delighted to officially launch the ANZ Tennis Hot Shots hitting walls. Thanks to the support from ANZ, the hitting walls at Belconnen Tennis Club, and Weston Creek Tennis Club were transformed into a bright and engaging community space.

The launch of the hitting walls coincided with ANZ extending their partnership with Tennis ACT for a further 12 months, in the ACT and region. ANZ will continue as naming rights partner of the largest inter-club competition the ANZ Junior Canberra Tennis League, alongside the ANZ Junior Development Series (JDS) in the ACT. ANZ also support the Club and Coach Forums, and the Tennis ACT Awards, held annually.

Rochelle Kahlefeldt, Marketing, Communications & Partnerships Manager at Tennis ACT welcomed the announcement “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with ANZ. The ANZ team are brilliant to work with, and it’s an organisation that truly embed themselves into the community. Without their support we could simply not run tournaments, competitions and events”.

“We are also grateful that ANZ will again be Presenting Partner of the Tennis ACT Awards 2021. Thanks to ANZ, the lucky winner of the Volunteer Achievement Award will win $5000 to go towards their club, which can be used for club improvements, equipment, uniforms and much more”.

ANZ District Manager Matt Parkinson said the partnership is all about supporting the Canberra community, “ANZ’s purpose is to shape a world where people and communities thrive. We are delighted to continue this rewarding partnership with Tennis ACT, supporting over 32,000 people’s love of the game while being committed to providing services to improve each player’s financial wellbeing”.

The finalists for the Volunteer Achievement Award 2021 will be announced in the coming weeks, with ANZ to announce the winner at the Tennis ACT Awards in September.