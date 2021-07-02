CTL Autumn Wrap up 2021

2 July 2021 | Tennis ACT

The Walking Clinic Autumn Adult Leagues and the ANZ Autumn Junior Leagues have wrapped up for the 2021 season. Across all competitions we saw an increase in team entries with a total 222 teams entered in both adult and junior leagues. We would like to thank all club league coordinators for their amazing efforts organising teams throughout the season. A total of 18 clubs across the ACT & Region were represented in the finals, with a special mention to Belconnen Tennis Club featuring in 9 finals across both the adult and junior competitions. A big congratulations to Weston Creek Tennis Club & Belconnen Tennis Club for taking home the most division wins across both the adult and junior leagues with 4 wins each.

We would like to congratulate all winners and runners up on their fantastic efforts throughout the Autumn season. Check out below all our league results from the season!

You still have the opportunity to get on court during the Winter Canberra Tennis League by putting your hand up to be on the Adult League General Reserve list. This is a great way to play some competitive tennis without the commitment of a full season. Click here for more information, or contact the Tennis ACT Competitions Team via email at [email protected]

Entries for the ANZ Spring Junior League are now open so talk to your club league coordinator to enter your team today. Entries for The Walking Clinic Spring Adult Leagues are scheduled to open on 5 July 2021.

The Walking Clinic Autumn Monday & Tuesday Results

Division Winner Runner up 1 Tennis World Canberra 1 Weston Creek Tennis Club 2 Braddon Tennis Club 1 Kaleen Kookaburras 3 Weston Creek Tennis Club Forrest Tennis Club 1 4 Eastlake Tennis Club Campbell Tennis Club 5 Turner Tennis Club Forrest Tennis Club 2 6 Eastlake Tennis Club 1 Queanbeyan Park Tennis Club 7 Kaleen Kookaburras 2 Kaleen Kookaburras 1 8 O’Connor Tennis Club ANU Tennis Club 9 Barton Tennis Club Red Hill Roos

The Walking Clinic Autumn Thursday Results

Division Winner Runner up 1 Weston Creek Tennis Club 1 Campbell Tennis Club 2 Kaleen Kookaburras Campbell Tennis Club 3 Yarralumla Tennis Club Belconnen Tennis Club 2 4 Ainslie Tennis Club Campbell Tennis Club 5 Campbell Tennis Club Red Hill Roos 2

The Walking Clinic Autumn Saturday Results

Division Winner Runner up 1 Weston Creek Tennis Club 1 Weston Creek Tennis Club 2 2 Forrest Tennis Club Belconnen Tennis Club

ANZ Autumn Junior Yellow Ball League Results

Division Winner Runner up 1 Tennis World Canberra Red Hill Roos 2 Belconnen Tennis Club 1 Belconnen Tennis Club 2 3 Belconnen Tennis Club 3 O’Connor Tennis Club 4 Belconnen Tennis Club Eastlake Tennis Club 5 Radford College Queanbeyan Park Tennis Club 6 Murrumbateman Tennis Club Radford College 7 Red Hill Roos 1 Belconnen Tennis Club 2 8 Red Hill Roos 1 Red Hill Roos 2

ANZ Autumn Junior Green Ball League Results