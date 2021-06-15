Tennis hits record number across the ACT and region

15 June 2021 | Tennis ACT

Tennis ACT have announced they have reached a new milestone – 200,000 bookings through their Book A Court platform.

Tennis Australia introduced the Book A Court platform nation-wide in 2015, to encourage anyone to book a court, anywhere, anytime.

Tennis ACT CEO Kim Kachel said it’s a huge achievement, “Book A Court has been a strategic priority which started right here in the region, and we are ecstatic to see this significant milestone of 200,000 bookings achieved. The ACT and region clubs have been leading the way and embraced the innovative system. It is a fantastic milestone for the clubs, committees, Canberra community, casual players and the ACT Government which supported this program from its inception”.

Kachel said the increase in participation numbers since COVID has been amazing; contributed to largely by the convenience of the system “the ease with which the community can now book, pay and play is brilliant and we know how important this was coming out of COVID. Tennis has been a vehicle for social connection, mental and physical health and wellbeing for thousands across the ACT and region. It really has been transformational for the community and our clubs.”

“Since June 2020 we have seen an average 80% increase in terms of bookings per month and we look set to go close to 80,000 bookings this financial year alone – truly incredible. Clubs have seen a huge range of people coming through the gates, from people picking up a racquet for the first time, through to families, and groups of mates. It really shows that tennis is the sport for all”.

All 28 community clubs across the ACT and region are on the Book A Court platform, meaning anyone can access a court within a 10-15 minute drive.

The milestone was celebrated by the lucky 200,000th person to book receiving a special tennis pack including; a signed Nike t-shirt by Nick Kyrgios, a free annual membership at their club, and a coaching lessons at their local club.

To book a court near you head to play.tennis.com.au.