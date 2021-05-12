Lighting upgrades across Canberra

12 May 2021 | Tennis ACT

Over the last 18 months tennis clubs in the ACT have been fortunate to benefit from Capital Assistance Program grants from ACT Sport and Recreation, to assist in the funding of projects that contribute to the sustainability of clubs in the region. The installation of LED lighting has proved to be effective in reducing electricity costs significantly, while assistance in installing the Book A Court system has made tennis more accessible to the community by providing a seamless online booking system which benefits both the club and the users.

Clubs that have benefited from the Book A Court installations during this period include Southlands, Braddon and Kaleen, bringing the total number of affiliates with Book A Court to 23, the best take-up rate nationally.

Clubs that received ACT Government assistance with lighting during this period include Belconnen, Braddon, Forrest, Kaleen, Kippax, Reid, Southlands and Yarralumla, with Melba about to commence work and a number of applications under consideration.

We are extremely grateful to ACT Sport and Recreation for their support of these community clubs, it will be a lasting legacy for the sport!