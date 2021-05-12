Ladies Charity Day 2021

12 May 2021 | Tennis ACT

The annual Ladies Charity Day held on Thursday 6 May has raised a record high of $2647 for the Black Dog Institute. Hosted by Belconnen and Melba Tennis Clubs, there were 38 players that participated over the day which included a raffle, presentations and a BBQ lunch.

Jamie Francis from The Black Dog Institute attended the day, and made a presentation about the organisation. The Black Dog Institute is a not-for-profit facility for diagnosis, treatment and prevention of mood disorders such as depression, anxiety and bipolar disorder.

Thank you to everyone who attended the day, Belconnen and Melba Tennis clubs for hosting and event organisers Helen Greenup and Anne Haycock.

To find out more about The Black Dog Institute, or to make a donation please click here.