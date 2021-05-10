Australian Seniors Championships 2022

10 May 2021 | Tennis ACT

Australian Seniors Teams Carnival for ages 30+

The 2022 Australian Seniors Teams Carnival will be played in Swan Hill (Vic) from 9-14 January 2022. and Tennis Seniors ACT is looking to enter as many teams as possible.

The Teams Carnival is a doubles competition for both women and men and is a wonderful opportunity to compete against teams and players from all over Australia and sometimes from overseas.

Enter a team with your friends, or nominate and be selected in a team.

Teams ideally consist of 5 or 6 players, and will play other teams in their division in a round robin competition.

Teams are grouped according to player age, in 5 year brackets from 30 years to 90 , and are placed in divisions within an age bracket according to team strength.

, and are placed in divisions within an age bracket according to team strength. Teams may play two matches per day (morning and afternoon) with a time limit of 2.5 hours per match. Matches consist of 4 doubles and are played using the best of 2 set format.

Team members must play in the ACT uniform and be a member of Tennis Seniors ACT.

Social functions are organised during the week, and there is an official opening on Sunday afternoon after the practice sessions on 9th January 2021. There is also a presentation dance on Friday 14th

For more information please contact Pat Moloney on 62623727 or email [email protected]

Australian Individual Seniors Championships

The prestigious Australian Individual Seniors Championships will be played during the week following the Teams Carnival. The Championships offer singles, doubles and mixed doubles events in 5 year age brackets. The Championships are an ITF event for which competitors must have an IPIN registration.

For more information please contact Pat Moloney on 62623727 or email [email protected]