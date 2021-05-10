Australian Seniors Teams Carnival for ages 30+
The 2022 Australian Seniors Teams Carnival will be played in Swan Hill (Vic) from 9-14 January 2022. and Tennis Seniors ACT is looking to enter as many teams as possible.
The Teams Carnival is a doubles competition for both women and men and is a wonderful opportunity to compete against teams and players from all over Australia and sometimes from overseas.
- Enter a team with your friends, or nominate and be selected in a team.
- Teams ideally consist of 5 or 6 players, and will play other teams in their division in a round robin competition.
- Teams are grouped according to player age, in 5 year brackets from 30 years to 90, and are placed in divisions within an age bracket according to team strength.
- Teams may play two matches per day (morning and afternoon) with a time limit of 2.5 hours per match. Matches consist of 4 doubles and are played using the best of 2 set format.
- Team members must play in the ACT uniform and be a member of Tennis Seniors ACT.
- Social functions are organised during the week, and there is an official opening on Sunday afternoon after the practice sessions on 9th January 2021. There is also a presentation dance on Friday 14th
For more information please contact Pat Moloney on 62623727 or email [email protected]
Australian Individual Seniors Championships
The prestigious Australian Individual Seniors Championships will be played during the week following the Teams Carnival. The Championships offer singles, doubles and mixed doubles events in 5 year age brackets. The Championships are an ITF event for which competitors must have an IPIN registration.
For more information please contact Pat Moloney on 62623727 or email [email protected]