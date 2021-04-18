Da Silva-Fick and Kelly win UTR Pro Tennis Tour

18 April 2021 | Tennis ACT

The past week has seen a host of Australia’s top tennis players take to the court in the UTR (Universal Tennis Ranking) Pro Tour event at the Canberra Tennis Centre.

The all-NSW Women’s Final saw Gabriella Da Silva-Fick win in three sets over Alana Parnaby.

Da Silva-Fick reflected on the match “today was really tough. Alana played an incredible first set. I hung in there and trusted my game, and tried to enjoy it and came through with the win”.

Da Silva continued “I love Canberra. There were good matches and great people around. It was a real pleasure to play here”.

In the Men’s Final Dayne Kelly (VIC) secured a hard fought victory over Australian Open wildcard recipient Li Tu (SA) 1-6 6-3 7-5.

Results;

Women’s Final

Gabriella Da Silva-Fick (NSW) def. Alana Parnaby (NSW) 1-6 6-0 6-0

Men’s Final

Dayne Kelly (VIC) def. Li Tu (SA) 1-6 6-3 7-5