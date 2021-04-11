Australia’s top 12/u and 14/u Claycourt Champions crowned

11 April 2021 | Tennis ACT

The past week has seen Australia’s most promising 12/u and 14/u juniors battling it out in Canberra for the 2021 Australian Junior Claycourt Championships presented by Kia.

The singles finals for the 12/u and 14/u boys and girls were played today at Canberra Tennis Centre, whilst the doubles champions we’re decided yesterday.

In the singles championship Cruz Hewitt (VIC) and Tahlia Kokkinis (QLD) claimed the 12/u titles, whilst Charlie Camus (ACT) and Lily Taylor (QLD) claimed the 14/u championships.

“Everyone has had a fantastic time here in Canberra this week, the capital has turned on great weather and all the players, parents and coaches have enjoyed being together once again at a national championships for the first time in 15 months.” Tournament Director Francis Soyer said.

“Players competed in five highly competitive singles matches, as well as doubles and mixed doubles matches this week, giving them a great benchmark on how they compare with the best players in their age group from across Australia.” Soyer continued.

Tennis ACT Kim Kachel said it was a privilege to host the championships “It was brilliant to host the latest edition of the Australian Claycourt Championships after a very challenging 12 months for everyone. The European clay courts were in exceptional condition and the ACT and region players did extremely well in their backyard”.

Kachel continued “Congratulations to all athletes that competed and the very worthy winners will now be added to the trophies and join some illustrious names. The event also provided a brilliant boost to the local economy and businesses having so many people enjoying all that Canberra has to offer.”

Local player ACT Charlie Camus claimed another title, “It was great to win the 14/u boys title, having previously won the 12/u championships. It’s been great to have the championships in Canberra, with a home ground advantage. The courts have been looked after so well, and are in perfect condition”.

2021 Australian Junior Claycourt Championships presented by Kia results

Singles

Girls 14-and-under Singles final

Lily Taylor (QLD) def. Alana Subasic (NSW) 2-6 6-4 6-3

Boys 14-and-under Singles final

Charlie Camus (ACT) def. Hayden Jones (QLD) 4-6 6-1 6-3

Girls 12-and-under Singles final

Tahlia Kokkinis (QLD) def. Koharu Nishikawa (VIC) 6-3 6-1

Boys 12-and-under Singles final

Cruz Hewitt (VIC) def. Elijah Dikkenberg (NSW) 6-1 6-2

Doubles

Girls 14-and-under Doubles final

Yelena Mana Kelleher (WA) / Lily Taylor (QLD) def. Audrey Aulia (NSW) / Ashley Katz (NSW) 3-6 6-3 10-4

Boys 14-and-under Doubles final

Hayden Jones (QLD) / Hugh Winter (SA) def. Jonas Hahn (SA) / Michael Smith (SA) 6-1 6-2

Girls 12-and-under Doubles final

Ava Beck (VIC) / Koharu Nishikawa (VIC) def. Emerson Jones (QLD) / Tahlia Kokkinis (QLD) 1-6 7(7)-6(3) 10-4

Boys 12-and-under Doubles final

Asher Brownrigg (QLD) / Cruz Hewitt (VIC) def. Cody Atkinson (QLD) /Elijah Dikkenberg (NSW) 6-2 2-6 10-5

Tournament draws and results can be found here.