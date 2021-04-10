Canberra to host back-to-back UTR events

10 April 2021 | Tennis ACT

Canberra has the opportunity to host their third and fourth UTR Pro Tennis Tour events, which get underway Monday 12 April.

The UTR Pro Tennis Tour provides opportunities for players to compete in a number of tournaments across Australia and has included Brisbane, Sydney, Bendigo and Canberra.

The top female seed Alexandra Bozovic (NSW) is joined by local Annerly Polous (ACT) and Abbie Myres (NSW) as second and third seeds. The female draw also features further Canberra locals Alison Bai and rising star Ashleigh Simes.

The men’s draw is headed up by Australian Open wildcard recipient Li Tu (SA), Tristan Schoolkate (WA), and Dayne Kelly (VIC). 14 year old Canberra player Charlie Camus joins the main draw after an impressive week at the 12/u and 14/u Australian National Championships, hosted in Canberra 6-11 April.

Tennis ACT CEO Kim Kachel is excited to get the events underway, “we are delighted to once again have the opportunity to host back-to-back UTR Pro Tennis Tour events. The first two events saw some fantastic matches played from some of the best tennis players across the country”.

“Local finalists from the first UTR Pro Tennis Tour Alison Bai and Annerly Polous both return, likewise we witnessed some great performances by two of Canberra’s rising stars Charlie Camus and Ashleigh Simes who will both be in action again. These events bring significant economic impact to the ACT and help support local business which is brilliant too”.

The UTR Pro Tennis Tour events will be held at the Canberra Tennis Centre. Players will be competing for a total of USD$25,000 in each of the women’s and men’s tournaments. Entry is free during the week and a gold coin donation for the finals day on 18 April.

UTR Pro Tennis Tour dates:

UTR Pro Tennis Tour #3: Monday 12 April – Sunday 18 April

UTR Pro Tennis Tour # 4: Monday 19 April – Sunday 25 April

All matches will be live-streamed through Tennis Australia’s YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/TennisAustralia

More information on the worldwide UTR Pro Tour is available at: https://www.myutr.com/ptt