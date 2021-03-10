ACT Women in Sport & Leadership Brunch

10 March 2021 | Tennis ACT

The ACT Women in Sport & Leadership Brunch returns in 2021 to the Canberra Tennis Centre on Sunday 21 March.

Guests will hear from inspirational women leaders in the sporting and leadership sector. This is a great opportunity to network, connect and celebrate achievements.

This year Tennis ACT are delighted that former Australian No.1, and Tennis Australia’s Female in Tennis, and Women’s Team Coach Nicole Pratt will headline the event. Nicole brings a wealth and knowledge in the women in sport, and leadership sector.

After a successful career as Australia’s leading female player, Nicole has led many of Australia’s top female players to career high rankings, and has been appointed the Head of Women’s Tennis for Tennis Australia.

The event is presented by local law firm Snedden Hall & Gallop. Director Richard Faulks said it is a perfect opportunity to celebrate women in sport “The ACT Women in Sport & Leadership Brunch is the ideal event to recognise and support the large number of female leaders throughout the whole Canberra region. Snedden Hall & Gallop is very proud of our involvement in a number of areas of the community, but we are particularly pleased to have this opportunity to work with Tennis ACT in identifying, recognising and celebrating our female leaders”.

“We are thrilled to be able to acknowledge the important role played by the women in our business, and we constantly work at ensuring a flexible work environment and the opportunity for all to explore and excel in activities outside of work, and to provide a healthy work life balance.”

For more information on the ACT Women in Sport & Leadership Brunch please click here.

This event is run in conjunction with the free community event Canberra Girls Get Active Day, which will provide a vibrant atmosphere with a range of activities on site. This is a free community event aimed at energizing and inspiring women and girls of all ages. For more information on this event please click here.



About Nicole Pratt ﻿





Nicole played professionally for 19 years reaching a career high singles ranking of 36 and 18 in doubles. She was a member of the Fed Cup team for 10 years and competed in the Sydney 2000 and Athens 2004 Olympic Games. Nicole began working for Tennis Australia in 2009 coaching Casey Dellacqua to a career high singles ranking of 39 and 11 in doubles. Appointed the Head Coach of the AIS Women’s program in 2011-14. In 2015

Nicole was appointed the Head of Women’s Tennis For Tennis Australia, during this year Nicole coaches Daria Gavrilova to career high ranking of 36. Nicole is a Tennis Australia High Performance Coach as well as serving on the WTA coaches committee.