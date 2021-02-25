Canberra Tennis League wrap up

25 February 2021 | Tennis ACT

The Walking Clinic Summer Adult League has wrapped up for the year. The league continuing its record-breaking streak year-on-year with 487 players taking the court, comprising of 84 teams and 15 division throughout the season.

Kambah Tennis Club taking victory in Division one with a five sets to one win defeating two-time champions Tennis World Canberra. Congratulations to Bed Tedman, Narelle Raftery and Yuan Ji from the Kambah Tennis Club team on taking out the win! Special mention to Belconnen Tennis Club and Forrest Tennis Club taking home three division winner trophies each!

We would like to further congratulate all winners and runners up for their amazing efforts throughout the season.

Teams are busy preparing for the upcoming Autumn Canberra Tennis League season set to begin next week.

You still have the opportunity to get on court during the Autumn Canberra Tennis League. Putting your hand up to be on the general reserve list is a great way to play some competitive tennis without the commitment of a full season. Click here for more information, or contact the Tennis ACT Competitions Team via email at [email protected]

Entries for The Walking Clinic Winter Adult season are scheduled to open on the 21st of April.

Monday and Tuesday Results

Division Winner Runner up 1 Kambah Tennis Club Tennis World Canberra 2 Belconnen Tennis Club Braddon Tennis Club 2 3 Belconnen Tennis Club Yarralumla Tennis Club 4 Weston Creek Tennis Forrest Tennis Club 1 5 Forrest Tennis Club 1 Forrest Tennis Club 2 6 Belconnen Tennis Club Forrest Tennis Club 2 7 Forrest Tennis Club Yarralumla Tennis Club 8 Eastlake Tennis Club Melba Magpies 9 O’Connor Tennis Club Braddon Tennis Club 10 Turner Tennis Club Ainslie Tennis Club 11 Forrest Tennis Club Campbell Tennis Club

Thursday Night Results