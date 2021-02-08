Summer of Tennis Party

8 February 2021 | Tennis ACT

Tennis ACT in conjunction with Yarralumla Tennis Club are excited to host a unique community event, to celebrate the summer of tennis.

Locals will get the chance to experience all the excitement and energy of the Australian Open, while having the chance to take to the court in Open Court Sessions, and ANZ Tennis Hot Shots lessons for the kids.

Tennis ACT CEO Kim Kachel said the event was about bringing the community together, “we are excited to host this event, it’s a chance for the community to get together and witness the world’s greatest grand slam on the big screen and get a taste of the Australian Open”.

Kachel continued “run over two nights, the event will be hosted at one of Canberra’s oldest tennis community clubs – the Yarralumla Tennis Club. The Australian Open will be streamed on the large screen through our Broadcast Partners Channel 9, Southern Cross Austereo. There will also be plenty of action happening at the event including Pialligo Estate, Capital Brewing and Co, a local DJ, and the chance to grab a racquet and jump on court”.

Gates will open at 5:30pm on Friday 12 and Saturday 13 February. Tickets are $5 per person, with all proceeds supporting Canberra’s community clubs.

For further information, and ticketing click here.