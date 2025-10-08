Get Ready for the 2026 Brisbane International presented by ANZ

Excitement is building as the 2026 Brisbane International presented by ANZ approaches for another year! Mark your calendars and set your alarms, here’s everything you need to know to secure your spot!

How to secure your tickets

Pre-Sale:

🗓️ Starts: 12.00pm (AEST) Thursday 16 October 2025

🗓️ Ends: 12.00pm (AEST) Tuesday 21 October 2025

General Public On-Sale:

🗓️ Starts: 12.00pm (AEST) Tuesday 21 October 2025

How to sign up for Pre-Sale access

If you’re eager to get a head start (and $10 OFF Arena Tickets), make sure you take advantage of the exclusive pre-sale window. Sign up HERE to be first in line for BI26 pre-sale tickets!

General Public On-Sale

If you miss the pre-sale, don’t worry! Tickets will be available for purchase to the general public via Ticketmaster starting at 12pm on Tuesday 21 October 2025. Be quick, these tickets are expected to sell fast!

Tournament schedule

Qualifying rounds: 2 to 3 January 2026

2 to 3 January 2026 Main draw: 4 to 11 January 2026



What to expect

Brisbane International 2026 is set to deliver a full week of elite tennis and vibrant summer energy:

World-Class Tenni s featuring the best players from the ATP and WTA tour!

s featuring the best players from the ATP and WTA tour! Festival-style precinct with a vibrant, festive atmosphere as the summer of tennis begins in Brisbane!

with a vibrant, festive atmosphere as the summer of tennis begins in Brisbane! Prime location at the state-of-the-art Queensland Tennis Centre

Stay updated

For the latest updates, follow Brisbane International on social media and check the official website regularly. You’ll find all the information you need about ticket prices, seating options, and event schedules.

Don’t miss out on the chance to be part of one of the most exciting tournaments of the year. Secure your tickets early and get ready for an unforgettable experience at the Brisbane International 2026!