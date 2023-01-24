Super 10s | Wrap Up

24 January 2023 | Tennis ACT

It’s Not About Winning or Losing, it’s About the Players’ Development

The Super 10s competition recently wrapped up for 2022 and has provided the perfect opportunity for up-and-coming junior players in the ACT and Greater Region to gain valuable match experience and take their first steps on the Talent Pathway. The competition is designed to provide support and on-court coaching to each player, as well as supplementary support through match vision, technical analysis, physical testing, and off-court education.

Super 10s coordinator Emily Burns reflected on the competition:

One of the highlight is seeing the kids having fun and laughing on the court with each other long after the day’s matches are complete. Many friendships have blossomed through Super 10s, which is a testament to the positive and encouraging learning environment that has been created.

The Super 10s Support program is a key aspect of the competition, it is designed to track and evaluate the progress of Australia’s best 10/u players and provide supplementary support through match vision, technical analysis, physical testing, and off-court education. It’s not just about winning or losing, it’s about the players’ development and the experiences they gain along the way. This is why the Super 10s Support program is so important. It provides players with the opportunity to analyze their own performance and receive feedback from their coaches and other experts. This helps them to identify areas where they need to improve and gives them the tools to make those improvements.

Many players come into the competition with little experience and leave with a wealth of knowledge and confidence. They learn how to work as a team, how to communicate effectively, and how to handle the pressure of competitive play.

One of the most memorable aspects of the Super 10s competition is seeing the players’ progression throughout the event.

The Talent Development Coaches also play a vital role in the competition. They are responsible for leading the teams and providing on-court coaching and guidance. They work closely with the players to help them develop their skills and reach their full potential. They provide a supportive and encouraging environment for the players to learn and grow.

The success of the Super 10s competition is due in large part to the dedicated efforts of the parents and coaches who play an integral role in the event. Their support is invaluable in creating a safe and encouraging learning environment for all players involved. Thank you to all those who help make Super 10s a success and provide a platform for young players to develop their skills and reach their full potential.

For those wishing to take part in Super 10s in 2023, follow Tennis ACT on Facebook to keep up-to-date or click here for updates.