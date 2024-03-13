Entries Now Open for the Australian Masters Championships Canberra

13 March 2024 | Tennis ACT

Calling all tennis players, aged 30 and above! Entries for the Australian Masters Championships (MT400) are now open.

This event is not to be missed, featuring a variety of competitions, including singles, doubles, and mixed events, all taking place on our world-class European clay courts. Don’t miss out! Entries close on 19 March 2024!

There’s plenty of fun to be had outside of the matches as well! Join in for a meet and greet at the Next Gen Cafe on Thursday, March 28th from 4-6 pm. With happy hour specials every afternoon from 4-6 pm, including top trophy cool-climate wines.

On Easter Saturday, join Tennis Seniors for dinner at 7:30 pm at the Southern Cross Club, Jamison. As a bonus, all players will receive daily access to the Next Gen Café (Good Friday excluded)

You will need an International Player Identification Number (IPIN)* to enter all events.

*IPIN is an online service that allows players to enter and/or withdraw from ITF tournaments. If you don’t have an IPIN, you can simply sign up for one – it is free for players participating in Masters Tournaments. To find out more about IPINs, including step-by-step guidance on how to create an IPIN, click here.

How do I enter the MT400-Canberra?

1. You will need an IPIN and Password to enter the MT400 tournament.

2. Go to the ITF website (itftennis.com) and click the “LOGIN to IPIN” button to enter your IPIN and Password. From here you will have access to the MT400 Canberra Tournament Calendar, and Fact Sheet (a recommended read) and be able to select your Events and Enter.

3. Go to 92computing (www.92computing.com.au) to pay your entry fees.

A STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE TO ENTERING & PAYING TOURNAMENT FEES CAN BE ACCESSED HERE

If you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to Tournament Director Pat Moloney at 0499 218 821 or [email protected].