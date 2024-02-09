The ACT Women in Sport and Leadership Brunch

9 February 2024 | Tennis ACT

The ACT Women in Sport & Leadership Brunch returns to the Canberra Tennis Centre, where guests will hear from inspirational female leaders across the sporting sector.

This year we are delighted to welcome Kim Brennan AM (nee Crow) as the Guest Speaker. Kim is a sixteen-time national champion, two-time World Champion, three-time Olympian and Olympic gold medalist.

She was the first Australian woman to win an Olympic rowing gold medal in 20 years, claiming the title at the Rio Olympics 2016.

Kim was renowned as one of the most relentless trainers not only in the rowing program, but in the Australian Olympic team.

Tickets can be purchased here.