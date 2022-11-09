Canberra School of Tennis Raise $6,000 with 24 Hour Cardio Challenge

9 November 2022 | Tennis ACT

Normally, a cardio tennis session at dusk in the freezing cold is not an easy sell but when it’s for a good cause, students are smiling all the way through.

Canberra School of tennis have been doing charity work in for over 20 years with their 24 Hour Cardio challenge marking the 15th charity day held in Canberra. The challenge was designed to raise money for the Ronald Mcdonald House Charities and SE NSW which help provide housing for families in need.

The event raised a total of $6009.50 for RMHC & SE NSW with 169 people participants in the Cardio challenge and an estimated 300 attendees of the Community Tennis Day. Despite initial weather challenges causing a painful but necessary reschedule, the Canberra School of Tennis team were able to navigate through the downpour and pull off an incredible event for a great cause. Everyone who participated helped guarantee 45 nights of stay in the house, which is crucial to these families in need while also raising awareness for what this great organisation does.

Looking back on the event, Mark Walton from Canberra School of Tennis says there were too many highlights to mention. “Getting a whole community together supporting both financially and in spirit this great charity, having 1 lady, Jackie Gardner, do 13 hrs of cardio and never leaving the centre was incredible. Getting all my staff onboard and really supporting this event, without their help it doesn’t happen & finally having some fantastic sponsors who gave us the opportunity to make this event a reality. Thanks to Nexis Accountants, McDonald’s restaurants Weston, Molonglo & Tuggeranong, Civil Construction Hire, Wilson Sports, Fuse Joinery & The Weston Creek Tennis Club.”

Mark is looking forward to next year’s event and predicts they will be back ‘bigger and better.’

A huge congratulations to Canberra School of Tennis for persevering through challenging weather to support such a great cause. And a big thank you to everyone who got involved in the Cardio challenge or attended the Community Tennis Day, your enthusiasm and support has helped support those in need.