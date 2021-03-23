Wally Masur Cup launches

23 March 2021 | Tennis ACT

Tennis ACT are delighted to launch the Wally Masur Cup.

The Wally Masur Cup is a new school based competition that will be introduced in Term 2 of 2021. This competition program will be incorporated into the ANZ Tennis Hot Shots junior pathway.

The Wally Masur Cup will be held at two venues – both north and south sides, for year 5 and 6 girls and boys in Canberra and region thanks to the support from Capital Chemist.



Named after former Canberran and Tennis ACT Hall of Fame Inductee, Wally is a highly respected Australian tennis coach, television commentator, and former professional tennis player. Wally will make appearances throughout the program to motivate and support the students on their tennis journey.

The competition will include both double and single matches so students can continue to learn and develop their skills and technique. The courts and equipment will be modified.

For more information on any of these competitions please contact Brittany Hughes from Tennis ACT on [email protected] or phone (02) 6160 7802.