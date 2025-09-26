Alex de Minaur starts strong at the ATP 500 tournament in Beijing while Aleksandar Vukic progresses from qualifying to quarterfinals in Tokyo.

Beijing, China, 26 September 2025 | AAP / Tennis Australia

Alex de Minaur has continued the form he displayed in helping Team World claim Laver Cup victory in San Francisco last weekend by powering into the second round of the China Open in Beijing.

The third-seeded Australian needed just 88 minutes to defeat Chinese wildcard Yunchaokete Bu 6-4 6-0 in his first Beijing outing.

De Minaur broke Bu in the fifth game en route to taking the opening set and was even more impressive in the second set as he fired down five aces and converted three of his five break-point opportunities.

It followed a stellar showing at the team event in San Francisco last week, where De Minaur was the only player to celebrate three match victories.

He did so against Jakub Mensik and the higher-ranked Alexander Zverev in the singles and combined successfully with Alex Michelsen in the doubles.

De Minaur was also a quarterfinalist at the recent US Open, where he fell to Felix Auger-Aliassime, and travelled home to Sydney to represent Australia in the Davis Cup 2nd round qualifier the following weekend.

“It’s been a lot recently and a lot of different beds, a lot of air miles and yeah, I’m just really happy with the level I brought today for a tough opening match,” he told Tennis Australia in Beijing.

As De Minaur prepares to face Arthur Rinderknech, a straight-sets winner over David Goffin in the Beijing second round, the world No.8 also has his sights set on qualifying for the elite eight-man ATP Finals at the end of the season.

“I knew I had to bring it from very first point [against Bu] and ultimately the goal is to just keep on bringing the energy.

“The goal is to finish the year strong because I want to prioritise Turin. A lot of recovery, a lot of hours doing the right thing has allowed me to put up a good performance today.”

Vukic moves into Tokyo quarterfinals

Aleksandar Vukic, meanwhile, is through to the ATP Tour’s Japan Open quarterfinals after an impressive straight-sets win over Germany’s Daniel Altmaier on Friday.

The Australian qualifier and current world No.95 scored a 6-4 6-2 victory in 84 minutes and will next face either fourth-seeded Norwegian Casper Ruud or Italy’s Matteo Berrettini.

Vukic broke three times on his way to the next round, and the 29-year-old held all of his nine service games.

The Sydneysider did not face a single break point on his ball.

