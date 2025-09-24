Six Australian women will compete in the China Open this week, the most in tournament history.

Beijing, China, 24 September 2025 | Jackson Mansell

Australia will have its largest female contingent in tournament history at the China Open this week.

Daria Kasatkina, Maya Joint, Kimberly Birrell and Ajla Tomljanovic received direct main-draw entry in Beijing, while Priscilla Hon and Maddison Inglis qualified on Tuesday.

Hon defeated Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto, who upset Emma Navarro in the Billie Jean King Cup final last week, in qualifying to progress to her first WTA 1000 event since Doha in 2020.

The Queenslander saved six of seven break points for a 6-2 6-4 victory. She now faces former top-50 player Viktorija Golubic in the first round.

Meanwhile, Inglis rallied from a set down to prevail against No.20 seed Rebeka Masarova 4-6 7-6(5) 7-5 in a three-hour encounter.

The West Australian qualifies for her second-straight WTA 1000 tournament and will compete in her third WTA 1000 of the year. Inglis will meet Brisbane International finalist Polina Kudermetova.

No Australian has won the China Open, however Kasatkina and Joint are genuine chances to end the drought.

World No.20 Kasatkina had a solid Asian swing in 2024 when she reached two WTA 500 finals. The 28-year-old advanced to the Korea Open final in Seoul before winning the Ningbo Open in China.

Seeded 14th in Beijing, Kasatkina has an opening-round bye and will face either Sonay Kartal or Alycia Parks in her first match.

Meanwhile, Joint continues to thrive on the WTA stage. Amid a breakout season, the teenager has won two WTA titles and made her top-40 debut in July.

Joint arrives in Beijing following her maiden WTA 500 semifinals appearance at the Korea Open.

The world No.36 recorded the biggest win of her career when she defeated world No.12 Clara Tauson 6-0 6-3 in the quarterfinals. Joint also only dropped four games in her 6-3 6-1 win over world No.30 Sofia Kenin in the round of 16.

The 19-year-old meets Andorran qualifier Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva in the first round, whom she beat 6-4 7-6(6) during the opening round of the US Open last month. A showdown with Diana Shnaider awaits the winner.

Alex de Minaur is Australia’s sole singles competitor in the men’s event in Beijing. The No.3 seed battles local Bu Yunchaokete in his first-round match, a rematch of their second-round encounter in Washington, which ultimately helped the world No.8 to his 10th ATP singles title.

In Tokyo, Jordan Thompson and Aleksandar Vukic represent Australia’s chances of having its first singles champion at the tournament since Nick Kyrgios in 2016.

Thompson is first up against Brandon Nakashima, aiming to win his first match against the American since Wimbledon 2023., when he overcame a two-set deficit in their opening-round encounter to advance.

Vukic hopes to replicate his Australian Open 2025 performance against Bosnian Damir Dzumhur when they meet in the first round.

There will also be some Aussies in doubles action in Beijing and Tokyo this week. John Peers is set to pair up with Czech Tomas Machac and Jordan Thompson will play with Norway’s Casper Ruud in Tokyo, while Alex de Minaur teams up with Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and John-Patrick Smith with Brit Neal Skupski in Beijing.

AUSSIES IN ACTION

WTA BEIJING 1000

Aussies in singles: Daria Kasatkina (world No.20), Maya Joint (world No.36), Kimberly Birrell (world No.85), Ajla Tomljanovic (world No.94), Priscilla Hon (world No.108), Maddison Inglis (world No.158)

ATP BEIJING 500

Aussies in singles: Alex de Minaur (world No.8)

Aussies in doubles: John-Patrick Smith (with Neal Skupski), Alex de Minaur (with Alejandro Davidovich Fokina)

ATP TOKYO 500

Aussies in singles: Jordan Thompson (World No.44), Aleksandar Vukic (World No.95)

Aussies in doubles: John Peers (with Tomas Machac), Jordan Thompson (with Casper Ruud)

Watch all 2025 ATP and WTA 1000, 500, 250 and Finals matches on beIN Sports in Australia.

