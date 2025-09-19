Meet Har Abir Sekhon, a 15-year-old from New South Wales, who is making waves on the ITF junior circuit.

Gold Coast, Australia, 19 September 2025 | Jackson Mansell

New South Welshman Har Abir Sekhon is making solid progress at junior level.

Last week, the 15-year-old won his first ITF junior singles title, winning a J60 tournament in Adelaide. It adds to an impressive year for Sekhon, who helped New South Wales claim the Wayne Reid Cup in the 15/u Australian Team Championships in June.

READ: NSW win 15/u Wayne Reid Cup

In our series profiling Australia’s most promising junior players, Sekhon highlights his admiration for Novak Djokovic, his Orange Bowl success, and hopes to become a Grand Slam champion.

Tennis.com.au: Har Abir, how’d you get into tennis?

Har Abir Sekhon: My dad and my mum put me in tennis for socialisation and just to have fun with my friends, and that’s how it started.

How old were you when you started playing?

I started playing when I was about five and a half, six years old.

Who’s your favourite player and why are they your favourite?

My favourite player right now is Novak Djokovic. The reason is because he backs himself up year after year. He’s always in it. You can never count him out in the tournament and his fighting spirit.

Is it that never-say-die attitude and fighting spirit that you try to implement in your own game?

I always try to implement that. It’s always tough trying to copy a 24-time Grand Slam champion.

What is it like to represent your state?

It’s pretty honourable playing for your state. It’s really fun because there are a lot of people around, a lot of friends around you can hang out with and also compete with.

What do you enjoy about playing tennis?

I also enjoy travelling to different countries and meeting new people, seeing new places, but then also playing against different opponents and winning, but it’s also yours to lose.

What’s your favourite on-court tennis memory?

My favourite memory would be making the finals of the Orange Bowl in doubles. It was a really good confidence boost, and it gives you a bit of a taste to want to do it again and try going deeper in tournaments.

What’s the best piece of advice that you’ve received on the tennis court?

The best piece of advice would be that you can look tired but don’t show that you’re tired.

What’s your long-term tennis goal?

My long-term tennis goal would be to win a Grand Slam.

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to hit the court and have some fun!