The draw has been revealed for Australia's Davis Cup 2nd Round Qualifier against Belgium in Sydney.

Sydney, Australia, 12 September 2025 | Jackson Mansell

The Culture Amp Australia Davis Cup players have learned their fate for their upcoming Qualifier 2nd Round tie against Belgium in Sydney this weekend.

Alex de Minaur and Jordan Thompson will take to the court on Saturday after being named as the singles players for the tie.

De Minaur commences play for Australia at Ken Rosewall Arena against world No.91 Raphael Collignon, who enters this Davis Cup tie following a solid US Open campaign.

World No.8 De Minaur said he was “ready for a battle”.

“Ultimately he’s going to be ready,” De Minaur said of his opponent, who defeated No.12 seed Casper Ruud at Flushing Meadows. “He’s going to come after me and my job is to make his life difficult, basically.

“We’re playing at home, we’re playing at a court that I love, and hopefully I can come out tomorrow, put some good tennis on the board and get us off to a good start.”

Meanwhile, Thompson matches up against Belgian No.1 Zizou Bergs in their first match against each other.

Debutant Rinky Hijikata will feature in the doubles rubber, which opens play on Sunday afternoon.

“It’s an absolute dream come true. It’s something that I’ve always wanted to do,” Hijikata said on being selected for his Davis Cup debut. “It’s the highest honour to represent your country and [I’m] just excited to wear the green and gold and rip in with the boys.”

Welcome to the squad No.117 💚💛🇦🇺



Rinky Hijikata gets presented with his Australian Davis Cup gold jacket ahead of his debut this weekend by none other than 4x champion Ken Rosewall!#GoAussies pic.twitter.com/rO8o8vurls — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) September 12, 2025

The Wimbledon 2025 men’s doubles finalist partners with Olympic gold medallist John Peers, who is currently Australia’s No.1-ranked doubles player.

They will face the experienced doubles pair of Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, who have won five of their last six rubbers together.

The reverse singles will follow the doubles rubber, if required, with De Minaur and Bergs to square off first. If the tie is level leading into the final rubber, Thompson and Collignon will battle it out for a spot in the Davis Cup Final 8 in Bologna in November.

Davis Cup 2025 2nd Round Qualifiers: Australia v Belgium Player Rank Player Rank Saturday 13 September (1PM start AEST) Alex de Minaur (AUS) No.8 v Raphael Collignon (BEL) No.91 Jordan Thompson (AUS) No.77 v Zizou Bergs (BEL) No.46 Sunday 14 September (final match if required) Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/John Peers (AUS) N/A v Sander Gille (BEL)/Joran Vliegen (BEL) N/A Alex de Minaur (AUS) No.8 v Zizou Bergs (BEL) No.46 Jordan Thompson (AUS) No.77 v Raphael Collignon (BEL) No.91

You can watch the Davis Cup 2025 Qualifier 2nd Round between Australia and Belgium on 13-14 September on the Nine Network and beIN Sports.

