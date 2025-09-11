Melbourne, 11 September 2025 | Tennis Australia

In a major win for Australian tennis fans and players, new Australian Pro Tour partner, streaming platform beIN SPORTS, will deliver live coverage of 15 weeks of men’s and women’s events during the 2025-26 season.

Live coverage begins today with the inaugural Capital of Country International in Tamworth, NSW, featuring singles and doubles matches from the Round of 16 through to finals on Sunday.

To celebrate the partnership, beIN SPORTS CONNECT is offering Aussie fans an exclusive discounted subscription rate of $9.99 per month for the next 12 months, with the app available across Smart TVs, Foxtel iQ, Hubbl, desktop and mobile devices.

Later this year, fans can also tune into the second edition of the Alex de Minaur Junior Tour Finals, 16/u and 18/u Australian Junior National Championships and the Australian Junior Grasscourt Championships via beIN SPORTS CONNECT and beIN SPORTS channels on Amazon Prime Video and FetchTV.

“The Australian Pro Tour plays a vital role in developing our athletes, offering essential prize money and ranking points right here at home,” Tennis Australia Director of Pathways Lawrence Robertson said.

“Partnering with beIN SPORTS allows us to showcase these opportunities to fans nationwide, connecting grassroots talent with world-class coverage and bringing the domestic tour into the spotlight, alongside the ATP and WTA Tours.”

beIN SPORTS holds Australian rights to the ATP and WTA Tours, Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup, meaning fans now have year-round access to global tennis action, with the bonus of a front-row seat to the next generation of Aussie talent.

“Our partnership with Tennis Australia to cover the Australian ProTour and Junior Nationals gives Australian tennis fans the very best of tennis, both locally and globally,” beIN Asia Pacific Managing Director Mike Kerr said.

“By showcasing Australia’s rising stars alongside the ATP and WTA tours, beIN SPORTS is not just bringing fans closer to the action, but enabling access to the next generation of talent and passion. It’s more than just matches – it’s about strengthening the bond between communities, players, and the sport we love.”

The Australian Pro Tour spans all eight States and Territories, offering more than USD $1.4 million in annual prize money and generating more than $30 million in economic benefit to host cities. It also provides a critical pathway for players to earn world ranking points and progress into the ATP and WTA Tours.

2025 Capital of Country International – event details

Held at the newly redeveloped Courts @ East venue in Tamworth, the event runs from 7-21 September, featuring back-to-back Men’s 25 ITF World Tennis Tour tournaments.

The venue boasts International Tennis Federation (ITF) standard cushioned acrylic hard courts and premium facilities, bringing international tennis to the heart of regional NSW.

For more information, visit Capital of Country International #1.

beIN SPORTS subscription offer

beIN SPORTS has partnered with Tennis Australia to bring local tennis to their stellar line-up of world-class tennis. Adding Pro Tour and Junior Nationals to the ATP and WTA Tour. Sign up now for a discounted rate of $9.99/month!