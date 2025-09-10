Storm Hunter defeats world No.78 Katerina Siniakova in a confidence-boosting singles win at the WTA 500 tournament in Guadalajara.

Storm Hunter has staged a significant upset in her return to singles competition at the WTA 500 tournament in Guadalajara, with the Australian digging deep to defeat world No.78 Katerina Siniakova.

Hunter, who is ranked outside the world’s top 1000 in singles as she continues a comeback from injury, fought for just under two-and-a-half hours to record the 7-6(4) 4-6 6-3 victory.

It marks Hunter’s first win in a completed match against a top-100 opponent since March 2024, when she upstaged Alize Cornet in a successful qualifying campaign in Miami.

Hunter was subsequently sidelined for the best part of a year after rupturing her Achilles tendon at the Billie Jean King Cup tie in April 2024.

The 31-year-old Hunter, a former doubles world No.1, contested her first WTA tournament alongside American Caroline Dolehide at Austin in March this year.

She has contested only a handful of singles tournaments this season. Hunter most recently recorded back-to-back in a WTA main draw as a qualifier at Australian Open 2024.

The 31-year-old lefthander, a wildcard recipient in Guadalajara, will aim to maintain her winning momentum when she next faces 86th-ranked Colombian Emiliana Arango.

Hunter’s doubles campaign, in which she paired with America’s Desirae Krawczyk, ended with a loss to top seeds Irina Kromacheva and Nicole Melichar-Martinez in the first round.

