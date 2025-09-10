Last time they met, Australia's next-man-up mentality proved vital in their 3-0 sweep against Belgium in Hamburg, Germany.

Hamburg, Germany, 10 September 2025 | Jackson Mansell

As Australia prepares to play Belgium in their 2025 Davis Cup 2nd Round Qualifier in Sydney, we look back at the last time the two nations met in the international men’s team competition.

In Australia’s most recent Davis Cup tie against Belgium during the 2022 Finals round-robin stage, Jason Kubler proved he was up to the challenge in green and gold.

After Thanasi Kokkinakis withdrew from the tie due to illness, Kubler, world No.97 at the time, stepped up to face Zizou Bergs. On debut, he defeated the Belgian 6-4 1-6 6-3 as Australia inched one step closer to the Davis Cup Finals.

“It feels great to finish my debut [with a win] after being a break down in the third, I’m very happy. It’s a special way to start my Davis Cup career,” Kubler said.

“When I found out [that I was making my debut], it was one of the things to see that the team had a lot of belief in me. It made me feel special.”

First win goes to the Australian side ✅



Jason Kubler defeats Zizou Bergs 6-4 1-6 6-3 in Hamburg#DavisCup #byRakuten pic.twitter.com/qmGiLFEeNO — Davis Cup (@DavisCup) September 13, 2022

Australia’s belief instilled in Kubler should come as no surprise to tennis fans, with their next-man-up mentality renowned on the global stage.

“We had a real tight-knit group, and we knew that anyone could step up when needed, which was a massive thing,” Kokkinakis told tennis.com.au. “I think we’ve got such a strong team, and everyone can have a good result at any time. We’ve got a lot of depth, and it will be a big challenge, but I back our boys.”

READ: Australia blitzes Belgium in Hamburg

With the tie played in front of a small, neutral crowd in Hamburg, Germany, not much crowd support was generated for the Australians. It was left up to Kokkinakis and the remaining players courtside to rev up Kubler.

“That [tie] was a little bit different because there wasn’t much crowd support there, because it was in Hamburg,” Kokkinakis reflected. “This [upcoming tie in Sydney] is going to be a different kettle of fish – having our home support there is going to be huge and having that atmosphere.

“If things are not looking good for us or our backs are up against the wall, we know that relying on the crowd and looking at the guys on the sideline can give you that extra push.”

Alex de Minaur confirmed Australia’s opening tie result with a commanding 6-2 6-2 victory over David Goffin. The world No.22 committed only three unforced errors in the 66-minute triumph.

MORE: De Minaur ready for “funnest” time of the year

“I went out there and got the job done,” De Minaur said. “It’s what the team expects of me, so I’m over the moon I was able to deliver today.”

Reigning Wimbledon men’s doubles champions Matt Ebden and debutant Max Purcell ensured a clean sweep, as they prevailed over experienced duo Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen.

Australia’s triumph over Belgium gave the team the confidence for the remainder of the 2022 Davis Cup campaign. Two months later, they advanced to their first Davis Cup final since 2003, with knockout-stage victories over the Netherlands and Croatia.

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to hit the court and have some fun!