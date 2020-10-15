What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from this week to keep fans up to date.

Australia, 15 October 2020 | tennis.com.au

Playing professional tennis seems like a glamorous lifestyle, but that is not always the case as this week’s social round-up highlights …

John Millman is having challenges getting his washing done on the road:

When you’re at a tournament and your bag of washing comes back with a bill for 194.50 euros you resign yourself to turning your undies inside out to get the most wear out of them moving forward 😂 — John Millman (@johnhmillman) October 11, 2020

And Marc Polmans is dealing with challenging opponents:

But all the challenges are worth it when you win a Grand Slam title – as Dylan Alcott can attest:

"This is the first time we've played on a big court… thanks so much for changing our lives. We can't wait to keep putting on a show and coming back… and merci beaucoup!" A classic speech from @DylanAlcott, like always 😁#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/5jNp0oYoeK — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) October 10, 2020

What a week. And thank you everyone for all the incredible messages.. Couldn’t of done it without everyone’s support. Au revoir Paris. Until next time ❤️🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/4fdoMBAuwq — Dylan Alcott (@DylanAlcott) October 11, 2020

The world No.1 now has a 14-day hotel quarantine to enjoy after arriving back in Australia:

From French Open champ to the back of the divvy van. Quick fall from grace… Just kidding – big love to @nswpolice for looking after us so well and making sure we are safe and sorted for our 14 day hotel quarantine 💪🏼🤙🏼 pic.twitter.com/D3ilDL8PuJ — Dylan Alcott (@DylanAlcott) October 13, 2020

Alcott shared an insight into his latest experiences during a Facebook Live chat with fellow Grand Slam champion Todd Woodbridge:

I spoke to @DylanAlcott Q&A Live from #Sydney about @rolandgarros @usopen he is one of the most positive articulate motivated people in sport, in challenging times he gives great perspective to what we are dealing with https://t.co/Hce0Z00yWi @TennisAustralia @ITF_Tennis — Todd Woodbridge (@toddwoodbridge) October 14, 2020

On Australia’s west coast, Ellen Perez and Daria Gavrilova are in the final days of their quarantine in Perth:

3 days to go!!! Finding ways to entertain ourselves. Yes we are like children 😇👭@Daria_gav pic.twitter.com/OONZ7g7krt — Ellen Perez (@EllenPerez95) October 14, 2020

Gavrilova is using the time to be creative and plan a business venture:

I started making bracelets because I could never find a tight enough fit so I could easily play tennis or do gym! I really want to make my own online shop but I have no idea where to start! DM me at https://t.co/O2GSjmF48J🥺 also, hope no one steals this idea 😂 pic.twitter.com/lLwcy4SA0R — Daria Gavrilova (@Daria_gav) October 12, 2020

And also remembering her childhood years:

While Rafael Nadal’s achievements at Roland Garros have inspired Perez to do some maths:

I’d love to just compete in 13 French Open main draws let alone win 13. So if I debut next year and play every year I’ll have to keep playing till 38 years old and never be injured or have a lapse in ranking and I’ll achieve what is not even remotely close to his achievement 😂😂 — Ellen Perez (@EllenPerez95) October 11, 2020

Meanwhile, Thanasi Kokkinakis is trying to survive lockdown in Melbourne:

Just trying not to lose my mind here in lockdown…. #soon😤⏱ pic.twitter.com/fbf4SzELnj — Thanasi Kokkinakis (@TKokkinakis) October 9, 2020

Todd Woodbridge reflected on a Roland Garros triumph 20 years ago:

Seems like yesterday! We never thought we would get the French, it was our last chance Mark was retiring at the of the year, we saved match point in the 1/4’s to Novak/Rikl … https://t.co/V6X3eZxzEk — Todd Woodbridge (@toddwoodbridge) October 9, 2020

Anastasia Rodionova remembered her Commonwealth Games win from 10 years ago:

Unforgettable moments! Exactly 10 years ago I became 1st ever gold medalist in singles and doubles in Commonwealth Games. #oioioi Aussies dominate the tennis courts in Delhi | Commonwealth Games Australia https://t.co/9t1vOu62tx — Anastasia Rodionova (@arodionova) October 10, 2020

Kimberly Birrell is inspiring the next generation, handing out racquets on the Gold Coast as part of the ANZ Tennis Hot Shots Racquet Roadshow:

The @ANZ_AU Tennis Hot Shots #RacquetRoadshow has been making its way across Australia. Take a peek below as we check in with professional tennis player @kimbirrell98, to see how many racquets she can deliver in one day! pic.twitter.com/EslvC93OeS — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) October 13, 2020

And ICYMI, Todd Woodbridge and Casey Dellacqua navigated some internet issues to serve up the latest tennis news in Headline Hits:

This weeks headline hits, a day late as @NBN_Australia out for two days at my place! https://t.co/k7CGtm2Qyp — Todd Woodbridge (@toddwoodbridge) October 14, 2020

