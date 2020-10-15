Leagues Schools Clubs Coaches Tournaments States Australian Open
Australia, 15 October 2020

Playing professional tennis seems like a glamorous lifestyle, but that is not always the case as this week’s social round-up highlights …

John Millman is having challenges getting his washing done on the road:

And Marc Polmans is dealing with challenging opponents:

But all the challenges are worth it when you win a Grand Slam title – as Dylan Alcott can attest:

The world No.1 now has a 14-day hotel quarantine to enjoy after arriving back in Australia:

Alcott shared an insight into his latest experiences during a Facebook Live chat with fellow Grand Slam champion Todd Woodbridge:

On Australia’s west coast, Ellen Perez and Daria Gavrilova are in the final days of their quarantine in Perth:

 Gavrilova is using the time to be creative and plan a business venture:

And also remembering her childhood years:

While Rafael Nadal’s achievements at Roland Garros have inspired Perez to do some maths:

Meanwhile, Thanasi Kokkinakis is trying to survive lockdown in Melbourne:

Todd Woodbridge reflected on a Roland Garros triumph 20 years ago:

Anastasia Rodionova remembered her Commonwealth Games win from 10 years ago:

Kimberly Birrell is inspiring the next generation, handing out racquets on the Gold Coast as part of the ANZ Tennis Hot Shots Racquet Roadshow:

And ICYMI, Todd Woodbridge and Casey Dellacqua navigated some internet issues to serve up the latest tennis news in Headline Hits:

Similar

