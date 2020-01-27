Targeting a fourth match win over world No.1 Rafael Nadal, Nick Kyrgios is aiming to become the second Australian star to reach the AO 2020 quarterfinals.

Melbourne, Australia, 27 January 2020 | AAP

It’s been 15 years since Australia had both a man and a woman in the quarterfinals at Melbourne Park.

But that wait will end if Nick Kyrgios can upset world No.1 Rafael Nadal in their blockbuster Australian Open clash tonight.

With Ash Barty already into the last eight following her triumph against American Alison Riske, the pair can match Lleyton Hewitt and Alicia Molik’s efforts in 2005.

Hewitt went on to lose the final against Marat Safin, while Molik was halted by a nail-biting defeat to Lindsay Davenport.

The task in front of world No.26 Kyrgios is monumental, with Nadal in scintillating form and on a mission to claim his second Australian Open title after lasting winning in 2009.

The match-up would already be fascinating without the extra spice of the mixed on-and-off court history between the pair.

But for their at-times heated rivalry, Kyrgios is maintaining the utmost professional respect for the 19-time Grand Slam champion.

“I mean, (despite) what happens between us, he is an amazing player. He is arguably the greatest of all time,” he said.

“He is a champion. I will do everything I can and hopefully give everything I have and hopefully it will be enough.”

Kyrgios’ record against the Spanish legend is one of the best on tour, winning three out of their seven encounters.

They have shared the spoils in majors, with the Canberran famously downing Nadal at Wimbledon six years ago in an almighty upset.

To get to the Round of 16, Kyrgios played the longest match of his career to outlast Russian Karen Khachanov in five sets while being troubled by an upper leg complaint.

Compare that to Nadal, who wiped countryman Pablo Carreno Busta off court without even facing a break-point in the third-round demolition.

But the contrast was of little concern to Kyrgios, who insisted he’ll be ready to battle the world No.1 Spaniard.

“Physically I think I’ll be fine. I have a whole day off tomorrow,” said Kyrgios, after his four-hour 26-minute win over Khachanov. “(I’ll) get some rest after this, do all the right things.

“I’m super excited honestly. Playing one of the greatest tennis players on centre court at your own Slam, it’s pretty damn cool.”