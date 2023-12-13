Storm Hunter shortlisted for 2023 Billie Jean King Cup Heart Award

Australia's Storm Hunter is in contention to win the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup Heart Award.

The 29-year-old went unbeaten during the 2023 competition, winning one singles and two doubles matches during last month's finals.

The Billie Jean King Cup Heart Award acknowledges players who have represented their country with distinction, shown exceptional courage on court and demonstrated outstanding commitment to the team.

Nominees are chosen from a panel of experts, including Billie Jean King, and the winner is decided by a public vote on social media.

Hunter is nominated alongside Canada's Leylah Fernandez, Italy's Jasmine Paolini and Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova.

The winning player receives a $10,000 grant to nominate to a charity of their choice.

Hunter is hoping to win this award for the second consecutive year. In 2022, Hunter chose to share her grant with the Royal Flying Doctor Service of Australia.

Public voting closes on Monday 18 December.

It has been a big week of accolades for the world No.1 doubles star.

Hunter and Belgian partner Elise Mertens were named the WTA's Doubles Team of the Year on Tuesday and yesterday were crowned the ITF World Champions in women's doubles for 2023.

