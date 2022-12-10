Storm Hunter shortlisted for Billie Jean King Cup Heart Award

Storm Hunter's heroic performances at the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup Finals have been recognised.

The 28-year-old Australian is one of five players nominated for a Billie Jean King Cup Heart Award.

The Billie Jean King Cup Heart Award acknowledges players who have represented their country with distinction, shown exceptional courage on court and demonstrated outstanding commitment to the team.

Nominees are chosen from a panel of experts, including Billie Jean King, and the winner is decided by a public vote.

Hunter (nee Sanders) played a starring role in Australia's progression to the 2022 final. She scored three singles wins over higher-ranked opponents, as well as two doubles victories.

Hunter is nominated alongside Switzerland's Belinda Bencic and Jil Teichmann, plus British doubles duo Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls.

The winning player receives a $10,000 grant to nominate to a charity of their choice.

Public voting closes at 11pm AEDT on Thursday 15 December.

