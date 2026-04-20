Australian Junior Claycourt Champions crowned in Canberra <!-- wp:freeform -->Four new national singles champions have been crowned at the 2026 12/u and 14/u Australian Claycourt Championships held at the Canberra Tennis… Read more

ACT Tennis Stars Dominate the Weekend: A State Title & Pro Tour Success It was a landmark weekend of triumph for ACT Tennis with outstanding performances across both junior and professional competitions. The ACT Boys Team captured the… Read more