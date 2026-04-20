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Australian Junior Claycourt Champions crowned in Canberra
<!-- wp:freeform -->Four new national singles champions have been crowned at the 2026 12/u and 14/u Australian Claycourt Championships held at the Canberra Tennis…Read more
ACT Tennis Stars Dominate the Weekend: A State Title & Pro Tour Success
It was a landmark weekend of triumph for ACT Tennis with outstanding performances across both junior and professional competitions. The ACT Boys Team captured the…Read more
Canberra Girls Get Active Day returns to show girls they belong in sport
Girls across the ACT will be encouraged to step onto the court, field and pitch this March as Canberra Girls Get Active Day returns - a community event designed to ensure…Read more