Coach Disciplinary Register
Get information on coaches who have been sanctioned or currently under investigation for potential breaches of Tennis Australia's child safeguarding standards.
To uphold our commitment to safeguarding children in tennis, the table below identifies coaches who are currently under investigation for alleged breaches of Tennis Australia’s safeguarding standards, as well as those who have received sanctions.
Restrictions and conditions are applied as necessary to protect participants until outcomes are determined and, where applicable, sanctions are served.
List of coaches under investigation
|Name
|State/Territory
|Date
|Issue
|Comments
|Liam David Thomas Shearer-Hawkins
|NSW
|March 2025
|In March 2025, the Office of the Children's Guardian have 'Interim barred' this coach's Working With Children Check Clearance.
|Matter still under investigation.
|Ryan Kebblewhite
|QLD
|March 2025
|In March 2025, coach was provisionally suspended from coaching activities.
|Matter pending, awaiting outcome of criminal charges. Provisional suspension current.
|Brandon Rowe
|NSW
|July 2023
|Suspended from coaching activities until July 2030.
|Independent Tribunal Finding of Member Protection Policy breaches. Suspension period current.
|Peter Lumsden
|VIC
|July 2023
|Suspended from coaching activities until July 2033.
|Criminal conviction for child safety offences.
|Geoff Hollows
|VIC
|January 2023
|In January 2023, coach was provisionally suspended from coaching activities.
|Matter pending, awaiting outcome of criminal charges. Provisional suspension current.
|Sam Sanderson
|SA
|August 2022
|Suspended from coaching activities until February 2024.
|Independent Tribunal Finding of Member Protection Policy breaches. Suspension period expired.
|Scott Jones
|WA
|July 2021
|Suspended from coaching activities until July 2023.
|Criminal conviction for child safety offences. Suspension period expired but individual no longer has Working With Children Check.
|John (Tate) Roberts III
|WA
|February 2021
|Suspended from TA Coach Membership until October 2026.
|Independent Tribunal Finding of Member Protection Policy breaches. Suspension period current.
|Luke Dartnell
|VIC
|December 2020
|Previous suspension from Tennis coaching activities (December 2020 - December 2022).
|Independent Tribunal Finding of Member Protection Policy breaches. Suspension period completed.
|John Cattle Senior
|ACT
|March 2020
|In March 2020, Coach was criminally convicted for multiple child abuse offences.
|Offences related to tennis coaching environments.