Jayne Hrdlicka

A lifetime tennis player and mother of two aspiring high-performance players, Ms Hrdlicka was appointed the first female chief executive of Virgin Australia in 2020. She holds a unique combination of executive and advisory experience.

Ms Hrdlicka is the former CEO of the a2 Milk Company and was CEO of Jetstar Group and Qantas Group’s Loyalty program from 2010-2016. She is also a former Senior Partner of global strategy consulting firm Bain and Company.

Ms Hrdlicka, who was previously a non-executive director at Woolworths, has been the Tennis Australia Chair since October 2017.